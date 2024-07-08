Elanco’s Layer Conference reinforces importance of Salmonella control in layers

Jeremy Marsh, Elanco layer business manager, praised the work the layer industry has done to prevent Salmonella, but prompted the industry to remain vigilant against the constant challenges which affect food safety.

He explained that Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) and Salmonella Typhimurium remain the most common serovars in British layers, with numbers still increasing.

SE is known for its ability to vertically contaminate the egg as well as via the shell pre- or post-lay, before the cuticle hardens, highlighting the need to protect the egg both internally and externally.

“To control the disease, it’s crucial vaccination programmes are as robust as possible and we're not taking risks,” he said.

“And equally from a biosecurity perspective, we need to ensure we’re not cutting corners and doing everything we can to minimise risks.”

The importance of biosecurity, and in particular rodent control, was alluded to in the presentation given by Gary Ford from the BEIC.

“Rodents can carry SE, which is why stringent biosecurity measures need to be in place to control the disease," reported Mr Marsh.

“As Gary highlighted, protecting eggs from Salmonella spans beyond optimising bird health and welfare.

“We need to keep the disease under control to maintain consumer confidence and trust in the UK egg industry.”

In addition to strict biosecurity, Mr Marsh acknowledged the benefit of administering a dual-strain vaccination, such as AviPro™ Salmonella Duo, to prevent the disease and highlighted the importance of not ‘skimping’ on Salmonella control.

Production losses related to the disease can have a remarkable impact on bottom lines, costing approximately £17 per bird[1]. He recommended a three-pronged approach to Salmonella prevention.

“An effective vaccination strategy is key. It’s the first line of defence, but it’s not a silver bullet,” Mr Marsh explained.

“Excellent biosecurity and hygiene alongside continuous monitoring and flock management is needed to bolster the success of a vaccination programme,” he added.

For more information on preventing the risk of disease challenge from Salmonella on-farm, visit elanco.com