Modern Shrewsbury home for £267,500 with stylish open-plan living

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Shrewsbury is listed for £267,500 and boasts an open-plan kitchen/diner, a generous garden, and a sleek, modern finish throughout — perfect for families or first-time buyers looking for space and style.

Modern Shrewsbury home for £267,500

Step into a bright entrance hall that leads to a spacious living room and a large, modern kitchen/diner that opens onto the rear garden — ideal for entertaining. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms including a generously sized master and a contemporary family bathroom.

The property also benefits from a downstairs WC, private driveway parking, and a well-maintained garden perfect for summer evenings. Located in a peaceful residential area, it’s just a short distance from schools, green space and local amenities.

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Shrewsbury is listed for £267,500

Features include a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious lounge, and family bathroom

Three well-proportioned bedrooms with neutral decor

Private rear garden and driveway parking

Downstairs WC and contemporary interiors throughout

Located in a quiet residential area close to local amenities and schools

Act fast — well-finished family homes like this in Shrewsbury are snapped up quickly.

