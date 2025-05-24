'Shropshire has done us proud' - 77 glorious pictures as County show celebrates 150th anniversary in style
A hugely popular agricultural show was giving "quintessential Shropshire” for the 150th year - with vintage tractors, shire horses and a flypast from a Lancaster bomber.
Shropshire County Show welcomed thousands to the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, where there was a monster truck display, a cookery stage and livestock exhibits at the milestone celebration of farming in the county.
Given the significant anniversary, the political and financial challenges facing the farming industry and the fact the county lost its flagship event this year in the Shrewsbury Flower Show due to money woes, it felt to many like the success of this year’s county show carried added importance.
However, Shropshire “did us proud”, in the words of showground chief executive Ian Bebbington, who said more than 6,500 went through the gates despite grey skies.
“It has been absolutely magnificent,” he said. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of the people.
“We’ve had monster trucks on show, we’ve had record livestock numbers.
“The pig racing is a new thing which went down really well and there was a beautiful display of shire horses.”