12 nostalgic pictures from 1980 in Shrewsbury - see who you can spot in our fascinating gallery from the past

In Shrewsbury, however, life went on as normal for most people as these images from the Shropshire Star archives show.

Take a browse here at our black and white photographs and their detailed captions for a taste of life some 45 years ago.

Picture taken at Priory Boys School, Shrewsbury, on February 14, 1980. Caption read: 'Who needs skis when you've got size 12 feet?. This has been the problem for 15-year-old Alistair Davies from Shrewsbury who is one of the party of 30 pupils at Priory Boys School, Shrewsbury, who are off to Italy on a skiing holiday. He couldn't get a pair of ski-boots large enough, but teacher at the school, Mr Granville Stacey, turned up with these giant boots.

There is a curious tale of a stolen eagle, a couple of cheque presentations and a schoolboy whose oversized feet create a skiing trip headache.

And there is also a picture of a new pastime from across the Atlantic, as skateboarding continued its popularity, as well as a few general views that will certainly have changed over the years.

Bayleys Garden Centre, Shrewsbury, on March 14, 1980.

Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, in 1980, with visible stores including on the left The Hat Box, and The Wool Shop. Shrewsbury street scene, general view.

Bernard Lingen, the Shrewsbury & Atcham mayor in 1980, who was behind the Cobalt Unit Fund, one of Shropshire's first big public appeals. This picture was taken on November 21, 1980 and the caption when it appeared in the paper next day was: 'How! Councillor Bernard Lingen, chairman of the Shropshire and Mid Wales Cobalt Unit Fund trustees yesterday took on the role of big chief when he received a cheque for £315 raised at a Country and Western function organised by Malinslee Neighbourhood Community Council. The money was presented by Mrs Dee Hull (Little Shadow) and Mr Alan Hull (Black Horse).

Shrewsbury businessman Mr Bob Freeman fixes it for 11-year-old Andrew Allport to visit the now closed down Royal Salop Infirmary in Shrewsbury town centre,' says the caption pasted to the back of this print in the Shropshire Star picture archive.

The Blasmasters Band from Stockholm plays in The Square, Shrewsbury, in a lunchtime recital on July 14, 1980.

High-flying skateboarder Mervyn Thomas (14), of Springfield, Shrewsbury, gives an impromptu demonstration of his skills at Shrewsbury Skateboard Park' , August 15, 1980

Marcus McDonald, aged four, of Shrewsbury, finds just what he would like for Christmas in the toy department of the town's John Menzies store. This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and was taken on November 21, 1980.

The eagle from Copthorne barracks, Shrewsbury, which was taken by officers of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry from Minden Barracks, Cologne, in 1925 as a souvenir. This is a print from the Shropshire Star picture archive and the picture was carried on May 29, 1980, when the eagle was re-erected at the barracks in Shrewsbury.

Members of the Alexandra Road School choir in Market Drayton get into good voice ready for their broadcast and church service at Shrewsbury Road Methodist Church.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Bernard Lingen and his wife Celia among children of Shrewsbury Meole Brace playgroup who had help raise £3,600 for the Cobalt Unit Fund.

Mayor of Shrewsbury and Atcham, Councillor Bernard Lingen, was a guest at Condover Hall last night to receive another donation for the Cobalt Unit Fund. The guides of Condover Hall School for the Blind raised £345 from a sponsored silence.

