How major new Harper Adams University project will help students

The new cattle handling facility will extend the dairy at Harper Adams, near Newport, with the Welshpool-based SWG Construction leading the project.

Harper Adams Future Farm Director Richard Hooper said the development would greatly benefit students.

He said: “To support the safe and effective training of veterinary science students, Harper Adams University is investing in a new cattle handling facility.

“The relevant practical elements of the course involving cattle can be taught and practised by groups and individuals in a carefully designed system that maintains a calm and safe environment - for both the students and the cattle.”

Julian Kirkham, director at SWG Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Harper Adams on this project, which will make a big difference to the way the university delivers its teaching of veterinary science."

Nigel Pugh, SWG contracts manager; Richard Hooper, Harper Adams future farm director; Paul Bainbridge, SWG site manager.

“Work has already started on the extension to the leading dairy, and it’s an exciting project.

“Our team will be carrying out a range of activities, including superstructure and substructure works, installation of concrete foundations, flooring, and the provision of a new steel frame open-side structure with a mono-pitched roof.

“We will be constructing rooms for veterinary functions, roof and wall coverings, gate and fencing solutions and all associated mechanical and electrical service installations inside and outside the building area.

“We would like to say thank you to Harper Adams University for trusting us with such an important project and are looking forward to getting on with the job.”