Organisers get ready for August date for Tenbury Show

It takes place on Saturday, August 3 from 9am to 6pm.

The day kicks off with judging from 8.30 am of livestock and horse classes, together with the 38th National Show of Hereford Cattle and the National Show of Ryeland Sheep.

Celebrity guest and Youtube star Olly “Blogs” Harrison will also be in attendance.

Countryside ring acts start at 11am and include The Sheep Show, Stuart Barnes Dog and Duck displays, Misselchalke Gun Dogs, plus lots of static displays and demonstrations.

Main ring entertainment from 1pm includes The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Inter Hunt Relay, Parades of Livestock, Vintage Tractors and Vehicles, a Steam Engine Tug of War and Children’s Mile Footrace.

A large Horticultural marquee is full with entries of vegetables, flowers, cookery, preserves, handicraft and children’s work.

There is a packed arts and rural craft marquee and food fayre Marquee, with food demonstrations from “Wot’s Cooking".

Having fun at the Tenbury Show

A spokeperson added: "You will hear the roar of the Tractor Pulling and the cheers for the National Young Farmers Tug of War Finals!

"There is an array of trade stands around the ground, together with displays of Classic Vehicle, Tractor and Stationary Engines.

"There are lots of local caterers and bars located in different areas on the showground, together with a children’s entertainment area to include Panic Circus, bouncy castles, go karts, climbing wall, smiley train and lots more!"

Pre-show tickets are now on line at tenburyshow.co.uk or from local outlets at only £12.50 for adults and £5 for children (5-16).

Gate prices are £15 for adults and £6 for children (5-16). Car parking is free.

Only participating and assistance dogs are allowed on the showground.

Entries can be made online for Livestock, Horse and Pony and Horticulture.

Mobility Scooters are available to hire from Event Mobility at eventmobility.org.uk