Borderway UK Dairy Expo 2025 set to showcase top dairy genetics and future industry talent

Taking place at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle, on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 March, this year’s event promises to be a showcase for the future of the dairy industry, highlighting both established herds and the rising stars of dairy breeding who will help drive the industry forward.

Exhibitors from Shropshire include: Toi Toi Genetics; the Arrells from Shrewsbury, and Hallon Holsteins.

Over 6,500 dairy farmers, trade exhibitors, and industry experts are expected to gather in Carlisle, for this the premier showcase for the dairy sector. At the heart of the Borderway UK Dairy Expo are the show classes, which remain the centrepiece of the Expo, while a busy trade exhibition will feature the latest innovations designed to help dairy farmers boost efficiency and profitability.

The standard of Livestock entries is exceptional with cattle and youngstock from some of the most prestigious breeders and noted herds in the UK. Judging these animals will be no easy task, and the judges who have accepted this challenging task are a remarkable panel of eight young leading lights of the dairy industry:

Andrea Debenham from Suffolk will oversee the British Friesian classes

John McLean from Northern Ireland will judge the Dairy Shorthorns

Andrew Kennedy will travel from County Antrim to judge the Jerseys

Former Dairy Expo Champion Handler Will Horsley will judge the Showmanship classes

Cheshire’s Tom Lomas will take on the Holsteins

Peter Drummond from Northern Ireland will judge the Ayrshires

The Red & White classes will be judged by James Doherty from Shrewsbury

Daniel Weaver from Astonpool Holsteins will lead the judging in the Brown Swiss classes

Harrison & Hetherington Dairy Sales Manager and Dairy Expo organiser, Glyn Lucas, highlighted the significance of this year’s judging panel, stating: “This year our judges are all home-grown talent, many of whom have been attending and showing at Borderway their entire adult lives. At least four of our judges have exhibited at every Expo since it began in 2012, and they truly represent the future stars of the UK’s dairy industry.”

In addition to the livestock classes, the event will feature a Tidy Lines Award sponsored by Mathers Ltd, which emphasizes the importance of nurturing the next generation of dairy professionals. The Rising Star Award, sponsored by ToiToi Genetics, will recognise and reward up-and-coming talent within the sector.

Another key highlight will be the prestigious John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the family of the late John Dennison of Cumbria. This award honours individuals who have dedicated their lives to the dairy industry, recognising their contributions and achievements over a lifetime of work.

On Friday, March 15, H&H Land & Estates will host a Solar & Soil Seminar, with guest speaker Mark Tolley from Go Low Carbon discussing the opportunities for income generation and cost-saving through solar energy on farm buildings. Jake Moscrop, Environment & Conservation Advisor, will focus on soil health, while Jonathan Hird, Associate Director & Chartered Surveyor, will cover the available schemes for solar initiatives.

In closing, Glyn Lucas extended his thanks to all those involved in making the event a success: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to every single participant. Special thanks go to our livestock exhibitors, many of whom will travel hundreds of miles, and to our young judges, who will take on the challenging task of separating the best from the very best. We also express our deep gratitude to our main sponsors – Carr’s Billington, Cattle Information Service, and Holstein UK – for their crucial support, not only for this event but for the sector as a whole and to all other supporters, sponsors, trade exhibitors, Breed Societies, and industry experts for sharing their time and knowledge.”

For more information about the 2025 Borderway UK Dairy Expo, visit borderwaydairyexpo.uk.