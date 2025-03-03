Farming Talk: RABI celebrates 165 years

During Foot and Mouth in 2001 RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) responded by supplying £9million in emergency aid and 8,000 families received support. Over the past 25 years the charity has provided over £1/4 billion of direct help to farming communities. Farming has changed but the mission remains the same

• Supporting mental health and resilience

• Providing financial aid when it’s needed most

• Championing better support for farming families

The Shropshire committee will be celebrating 165 years on March 20 at Ludlow Charity Race Day, a wonderful chance to enjoy a meal, an online auction, and watch the racing. Contact Regional Manager Kate Jones for further details kate.jones@rabi.org.uk or 07876 492839 if you would like to come, donate a prize or able to sponsor to raise awareness and funds.

Grateful thanks to all those who attended the recent quiz, our quizmaster Dave, the volunteers who helped in many ways, raising a magnificent £1103.01

RABI is always there to support with a 24/7 confidential freephone 0800 188 4444 Although sadly many worries are complex, the charity can offer expert support, advice and guidance, tailored to every unique circumstance, no one should suffer alone. On average people say “I’m fine” 14 times a week, but only 1 in 5 actually mean it. Be proactive and reach out and check if someone doesn’t seem themselves. Perhaps you haven’t seen or heard from them in a while. Stock farmers are working long hours with lambing and calving, a call or text to see if all is going well, an offer of a chat when they are free. The endless responsibilities with few chances of a break, no chance to see family, to catch up with essential paperwork, it is a sign of strength to say ‘I’m dealing with more than I can cope with at the moment’ Take a step back, and appreciate the Good Days, when the sun shines and the mud dries up, and the ewe does take to both her lambs.

Christine Downes

Member of Shropshire RABI committee