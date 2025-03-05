Bird flu cases have been confirmed near a Herefordshire market town

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Kington.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises.

DEFRA said that all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

Last week, the government body confirmed that cases had been identified in Fownhope, among captive birds.

The cases come after government rules came into effect on February 16, with keepers told to house their birds, and to continue to follow the strict measures as required by the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

The restrictions were imposed across the whole of England following a rise in confirmed cases, meaning people who keep domesticated birds should follow enhanced hygiene measures.

At the time of the enforcement, UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: “Following the continued increasing number of bird flu cases across England, particularly in areas of concentrated poultry farming, we are now extending housing measures further.

“Bird keepers are reminded to continue remaining vigilant to any signs of disease, check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures and ensure you report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

The AIPZ rules apply to all bird keepers, whether they keep pet birds, commercial flocks, or just a "backyard flock".

DEFRA previously said the measures will be in place until further notice and will be reviewed as part of the government's work to manage the risks of the outbreak.

Bird keepers have been advised to use the interactive map to check if they are in an area where they must house their birds, and then read the relevant rules.