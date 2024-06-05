Rare opportunity as livestock farm with three-storey period farmhouse goes on sale at £1.35m

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Halghton Grove at Penley, five miles from Ellesmere and eight miles from Wrexham, comprises a substantial three-storey farmhouse, an extensive range of traditional and modern farm buildings and more than 84 acres of pasture land.

The farm is available as a whole or in lots through the Ellesmere office of selling agents Halls.

“As farms like this rarely come on the market in this area, it should be noted by farmers looking to supplement their existing acreages or those with equestrian interests,” said Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls, who is handling the sale.

The period farmhouse offers great potential for modernisation, improvement and extension, subject to planning permission.

Halghton Grove at Penley.

The versatile accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, kitchen, living room, larder, pantry, office or store, shower room and utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor has three bedrooms, a landing, storage area and staircase to the second floor, where there are three more bedrooms and a storeroom.

Set around concreted yards, the farm buildings comprise a traditional range closest to the farmhouse which has great potential to be used for living accommodation, offices or holiday lets, subject to planning consent.

The more modern farm buildings are ideal for continuation of livestock rearing, feeding and housing as well as fodder storage. The former dairy farm also has extensive shippons with potential for alternative agricultural usage.

The pasture land, a major feature of the farm, is retained in two blocks. The main block of 55.81 acres is to the side and rear of the homestead while a further 26.61 acres are located directly across Halghton Lane.

Land at Halghton Grove.

The level, Grade 3a land has mature hedgerow boundaries, a mains water supply supplemented by natural pits and ponds and is in an area noted for excellent grass crops.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.