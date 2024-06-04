Shropshire Farming Talk: Enhancing cattle health and sustainability for British farmers

In 2023, over 11,000 tonnes of beef and nearly a billion litres of milk were produced, showcasing British Beef and Dairy farmers' crucial role in feeding the nation.

High welfare standards in the UK ensure everyone benefits, from milk for tea, coffee and much more, to Sunday roast beef dinners.

Modern technologies, like advanced hoof trimming, help farmers invest in livestock well-being. Having trimmed hooves since 2001, I know high standards of cattle welfare satisfy both farmers and consumers.

Hoof health is vital for cattle’s welfare and productivity.

Lameness leads to significant economic costs due to medical treatments, reduced milk production, and wasted feed, as affected cows may refuse to eat or drink.

Routine hoof trimming prevents lameness and infection. Signs of needing treatment include limping, avoiding standing, hot hooves, or continuous back arching.

Proper hoof care enhances both cattle welfare and farm productivity. Healthy hooves reduce soil erosion and support pasture biodiversity by improving water and nutrient absorption, aiding carbon storage. Economically, treating hoof lameness and infections prevents cattle losses and boosts sustainability, helping farmers adapt to climate change.

Our hoof trimming technology allows safe and efficient cattle treatment, improving their comfort and minimizing trimmer injury risk. This technology also facilitates data collection, sharing, and veterinary research, enhancing the understanding and care of cattle hooves for trimmers and farmers alike.

British beef and dairy farmers, dedicated to high welfare standards and quality livestock, ensure their health through advanced hoof care - important for the future of British farming.

Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.