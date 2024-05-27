Shropshire Young Farmers are on mission to support charities

As part of the Chairman’s Challenge for 2024, Max Porter is pushing a bed 53 miles from Whitchurch to Ludlow to raise money for Alzheimer's Society and The Sepsis Trust.

Max will start his commute from Whitchurch on Saturday and finish the following day.

He will be joined by the 17 fantastic clubs and their members during the challenge.

To support his mission, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/sfyfcbedpush