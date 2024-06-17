Niall receives Harper Adams award, named in memory of Len Eadon

Niall Haigh has been named as the second winner of the Len Eadon award at Harper Adams University.

The award was introduced by the Harper Adams Land and Property Management team in memory of Len, a Harper Adams Rural Enterprise and Land Management graduate from Warwickshire, who took his own life on January 1, 2022.

Len was a well-liked member of the University community, and each year the award set up in his memory is given to a Land and Property student who has made the learning experience more enjoyable for other students.

The award is voted for by students rather than selected by lecturers, and BSc (Hons) Rural Enterprise and Land Management scholar Niall was chosen by fellow students as the recipient of this year’s prize.

He said: “When I heard that I had won, I felt honoured given the prestige of the Len Eadon award. I thoroughly enjoy the course and I felt honoured that my classmates had voted for me. I am glad that I could help to create an enjoyable year for all.”

Niall, who despite not coming from an agricultural background, always knew he wanted to pursue a career in the rural sector, is hoping to secure a harvest job in Shropshire this summer before returning to begin his second-year studies. He spoke warmly of the atmosphere at Harper Adams – one of the factors which drew him to want to study at the University in the first place.

He added: “I have always known I wanted to go to Harper Adams, with its great reputation and close-knit community. I enjoy studying here, having learnt so much throughout my first year and making some good friends for life!

Course Manager, Dr Mark Simcock, said: “We are delighted to see this very important award being made again this year in memory of Len.

"This is a very special award as it is voted for by the students themselves and Niall has obviously made a positive contribution to the experience of his fellow students as they start out on their higher education adventure at Harper Adams."