Farming Talk: Ban on Zinc – what’s next?

For years, zinc oxide has been a cornerstone in managing post-weaning diarrhoea in pigs, significantly reducing the need for antibiotics.

However, with the final extension allowing the use of existing zinc products ending in June 2024, farmers must now turn to alternative methods to maintain pig health and productivity.

Some farms will be able to adapt readily to zinc removal and many have already done so.

Other farms may have underlying issues that come to the fore once zinc is removed. These farms will need alternative approaches and in some cases, antibiotics will be needed to ensure animal welfare is protected. In preparation for the ban, AHDB commissioned a piece of work looking at other alternative solutions.