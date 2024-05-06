Farming confidence at 'all-time low' says NFU

The Farmer Confidence Survey shows that short and mid-term confidence is at its lowest since records began in 2010. Because of this lack of confidence, production intentions have also plummeted with all farming sectors expecting to decrease production over the next year.

The relentless wet weather has played a big part, with 82% of respondents including those from Shropshire saying their farm businesses have suffered fairly negative (52%) or very negative impacts (30%), with mixed farms, arable farms and dairy farms having taken the biggest hits.

The survey was undertaken in November and December 2023. Since then, famers have been battling relentless heavy rain through January, February, March and much of April. Were the survey undertaken again today, the results would be even worse.

Farm business profitability has also fallen as 65% of respondents said their profits are declining or their business may not even survive.

The NFU is calling for government to recognise the extraordinary nature of what has been the wettest 18 months since 1836, warning that many farms may be unable to survive.

Jane Bassett, NFU Midlands regional board chair who represents county farmers, said: “The farm confidence survey makes sobering but not unsurprising reading and it reflects what farmers on the ground are experiencing on a daily basis.

“We have seen serious issues with extreme weather and flooding, high on farm costs for things like fuel, fertiliser and feed and ever reducing farm support.

“Politicians must and should enable farmers and growers to become more resilient to volatility and extreme weather conditions, so we are able to invest in producing environmentally friendly, traceable food.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “These figures paint a really stark picture. Confidence has collapsed after months of devastating flooding, unsustainably high production costs and low market returns, and against a backdrop of reduced farm support as we transition to a new Domestic Agriculture Policy and associated farm support."