The Country Office founders – and sisters – Sarah Glazebrook-Milner and Clarrie Dale have received the Elizabeth Roe Award from the Institute of Agricultural Secretaries and Administrators (IAgSA).

The Country Office, established two years ago, collected the award at the IAgSA Annual Conference in Derbyshire.

The Elizabeth Roe Award, presented annually by the Institute of Agricultural Secretaries and Administrators (IAgSA), celebrates professionalism and dedication to continuing professional development.

Sarah was presented with the Elizabeth Roe Award for her dedication to continuous learning and training needed in the specialist field.

Clarrie was recognised as the runner-up for the award, further demonstrating the talent and expertise within the company.

"We are delighted to receive the IAgSA Elizabeth Roe Award," said Sarah.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving the farming community and driving positive change within the agricultural sector."

Clarrie collects her award

Clarrie added: "As proud members of IAgSA, we are grateful for the opportunities it provides for professional growth and networking.

"We are dedicated to continually enhancing our skills and expertise to better serve our clients and contribute to the advancement of UK agriculture."

Sarah and Clarrie's leadership at The Country Office has been instrumental in providing essential services and guidance to farmers and rural enterprises in Shropshire and beyond.