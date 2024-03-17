Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The aim is to shine a light on the phenomenal work taking place across the industry and the driving forces behind it.

In its 12th year, the event is supported by Morrisons and will celebrate the diversity and resilience of UK farmers and their businesses.

Alongside our core farming sectors – arable, beef, dairy, sheep and beef – the awards also recognise the importance of sustainable farming practices, innovations within agri-tech and those who have diversified successfully.

They also champion the role of family farms, new entrants and agricultural students, all of which are vital to the future of the industry.

Sophie Throup, head of agriculture, fisheries and sustainable sourcing at Morrisons, says: “We’re pleased to once again be supporting the British Farming Awards, recognising the effort, skills care and innovation British farmers put into making and providing the food we all enjoy so much.”

