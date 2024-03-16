Shropshire Farming Talk: Keeping yourself mentally well whilst doing one of the toughest jobs

That's especially the case at the moment with further pressures being imposed by inclement weather conditions and chatter surrounding food security versus the environment and import and export issues, to name but a few.

It is no surprise that a hidden factor in all of this is poor mental health.

Still a taboo subject which is not talked about enough, farming and mental health go hand in hand and this emerging challenge might prove to be the toughest faced yet by the farming community.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and steps are being taken to raise more awareness by various organisations including the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yellow Wellies, who have just run their 7th annual #MindYourHead which took place last month.

The Combine Challenge completed by CLA member Martin Williams and his friends, the Len’s Light charity and many others have raised much-needed funds to support institutions with addressing and putting help in place for farmers in need.

When I started researching for this column, I was pleased to see so many options for help not only in the Midlands region specifically but nationwide.

Whilst out at shows last summer, it was clear to see that they are a good way of providing some relief, allowing open discussions with peers in a relaxed setting.

Farming can be a lonely work environment but it is clear that communication in these situations is key. If you are unsure who to talk to, please feel free to call your local CLA office and we can point you in the right direction.

Want to know who you can talk to in the Midlands region?

Here are some of the options – The Farming Community Network, fcn.org.uk/ and The Addington Fund, addingtonfund.org.uk/

Others include Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), who offer practical, financial and emotional support to farming people – rabi.org.uk/ plus Borderlands Rural Chaplaincy, borderchaplain.org and Shropshire Rural Support at shropshireruralsupport.org.uk

by Sophie Dwerryhouse, CLA