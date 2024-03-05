Livvy takes on county adviser role NFU Cymru

Livvy’s parents and brother run a mixed beef, sheep and arable farm, which she remains involved with. They also rear batches of Wagyu beef, which they intend to take through to finish.

Livvy attended Harper Adams University where she studied Agri-Food Marketing with Business. She later completed a Retail Management Placement with Aldi UK where she worked as an Assistant Store Manager in a local Aldi store.

Following graduation, Livvy spent nine months working and travelling in New Zealand and Australia. In New Zealand she worked on a sheep, dairy, beef and deer farm where she gained experience and had the opportunity to learn about alternative farming systems. Upon her return, and before joining NFU Cymru, Livvy worked as a Production Manager for Warrendale Wagyu covering the North Wales and the Border areas.

Livvy said: “I have joined NFU Cymru at a pivotal time for Welsh Agriculture.

"I am looking forward to assisting membership throughout Clwyd and Montgomeryshire to navigate through these challenges times, whilst promoting the high-quality sustainable food produced here in Wales. I look forward to working alongside Group Secretaires in both counties, and the wider NFU Cymru team.”

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer said: “At such an important time for Welsh agriculture I am pleased to welcome Livvy to the NFU Cymru team. I have no doubt that she will continue the support members in Clwyd and Montgomeryshire have previously received from Gwawr Parry and will be a great asset to the team.”