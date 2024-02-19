Chicken farm with 682,000 hens seeking expansion to keep up with egg supply

Heal Farms at Hazeldene at Stanton near Shawbury, has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission to extend its current storage buildings.

The site currently has around 682,000 laying hens, and the proposal is ‘to enable the facility to cope with the expanded production’.

The development is used for packing and grading of all of the eggs produced by the Heal Eggs Ltd business and then dispatched directly into the supermarkets.

The proposed extension to the facilities would have a footprint of 63.196m by 26.211m.

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.