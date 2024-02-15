Wide range of tractors and machinery to be sold at joint Shropshire dispersal sale

Auctioneers Halls will conduct the sale at Hall Farm, Picklescott, Church Stretton on behalf of the Mr J. A. Brunt from Hall Farm and Mr J. J. Dale from Bullocks Farm, Picklescott.

The sale, which will also be held live on the MartEye online auction platform, will include Mr Brunt’s 2010 New Holland TD55 with Quickie 450 loader with a seven foot loader bucket, a 2012 Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck, a 2009 Kawasaki Mule 4010 diesel with power steering and a Polaris 455 quad bike.

He also owns a 22 foot bale trailer by A.D. Trailers, a Gamic tri-axle stock trailer with cable lifting decks, a Salop single axle trailer requiring restoration, a single axle tipping trailer and a single axle galvanised trailer.

Mr Brunt’s 2010 New Holland TD55 with Quickie 450 loader.

Other lots include Swaledale single axle sheep trailer and gates, Drag spike harrows, Vicon 300 haybob and fertiliser spreader, Conor 9000 nine foot topper, Jarmet 1,000 litre sprayer, eight foot double transport box, McHale bale squeeze, muck grab, eight foot Parmiter flat roll, 10 foot Rota weed wiper and Logic mobile sheep feeder with electric control.

Mr Dale’s entry includes a 2022 Valtra M115 Active 4WD with front loader brackets, a 2010 Same Explorer 3 -100 4WD tractor with Same Robust FS20 front loader, a 2016 A.W. eight foot twin axle drop-side trailer, a 2021 Flemming TR6 six tonne single axle drop-side trailer, and a Flemming MS700 muck spreader.

His other lots include a 2017 Wrag Commander XL Powerswing post knocker complete with rock spike, a 2014 nine foot Teagle topper, a Foster six foot scrub cutter, a 2021 Talex Eco Cut 185 two drum six foot cut mower, a PZ 380 haybob and a Browns eight foot pasture aerator, 2018 W.J Engineering hyd folding chain harrows, a folding set of chain harrows, a 2015 wood chipper and a Manubal MX bale squeeze with Quickie brackets.

Lots from other vendors include a Morris Grate cattle crush, C.W handling race, an Ifor Williams triple axle stock trailer and a 1950 Ferguson TED 20 tractor with Mil loader, bucket and muck fork, rollbar, T-bar and swinging drawbar.

For more information about the sale, contact David Giles on 07855 250787.