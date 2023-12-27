Shropshire Farming Talk: Busy time of TB tests and picks-up for peace

During one of October’s downpours, we successfully penned the Herefords in their field and after much silly-walking in the mud, read a clear result and boxed blood samples for cattle health testing.

Cows and calves are now housed for winter and for the first time we are outwintering youngstock on cover crops which they will enjoy until they meet their kismet, hopefully before we TB test again, in April.

I’ve been fortunate to visit farms trialling different methods of finishing youngstock and outwintering cows on bale grazing and cover crops, to find what best suits their system.

As part of ABP’s Programme for the Improvement of Sustainability in (red) Meat (PRISM 2030), 350 cattle and sheep farmers in the UK and Ireland are monitoring and reducing their farm carbon footprint, with advice from specialists at Harper Adams, The Andersons Centre and Agrecalc.

Farm data analysis to date has shown that improving pastures is among the top five recommendations for reducing carbon footprints and improving business efficiency, along with lowering finishing age, improving health and fertility, using by-product feeds, and decreasing fuel consumption.

After three years, carbon calculations will be repeated, the results of which will hopefully guide the decisions of other farmers trying to improve.

I must give mention to my father, Tony Cork who recently embarked upon an adventure with his faithful Mazda truck and a good friend.

Organised by ‘Pick-ups for Peace’ or ‘P4P’, more than 30 pick-up trucks loaded with various supplies, safely crossed Germany, Poland and edged into Ukraine with a police escort – one of dad’s highlights!

The duo returned home a week later, minus the Mazda and dad’s penknife but full of illuminating stories including about the kind hospitality provided by the locals in these countries.

He encourages more farmers to take part in this initiative which has so far delivered 209 pick-ups and £1.8 million in aid, to Ukraine. He found it so fulfilling that he is already planning his next trip!

Wishing you all a cracking new year.

Helen Cork, Shropshire farming writer