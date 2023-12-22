Late farmer’s toy tractors snapped up at Shrewsbury auction

The toy tractors and an assortment of tractor manuals and instruction books were owned by the late Alf Smith of Eaton Constantine, near Shrewsbury.

They went attracted a lot of interest when they went under the hammer prior to the annual Christmas Poultry Sale organised by auctioneers Halls at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Auctioneer Henry Hyde selling the collection of toy tractors and memorabilia at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Top price went to a boxed Britains Golden Anniversary Ferguson TE20 tractor, while an Ertl Ford 4000 tractor and a selection of implements sold for £150, a Farmall Model Tractor made £70, an Ertl Case International 1963 David Brown 990 Implematic tractor made £60 and a Britains Massey Ferguson 3680 tractor made £52.

Back in October, Halls sold Alf’s three vintage tractors at Shrewsbury Plant and Machinery Sale, including a Fordson Power Major 2WD with a Cookes timber winch and cable that made £7,200.

The Ertl Ford 4000 tractor and a selection of implements that sold for £150

“Alf Smith was a support to Shrewsbury Auction Centre and loved his vintage tractors and enjoyed exhibiting them,” said auctioneer Henry Hyde from Halls.

“He collected old tractors as well as a few models and an assortment of manuals and instruction books for different makes and models of tractor.

“The sale of the toy tractors, collectables and memorabilia was very well supported by the local farming community and on the MartEye platform. The model toys averaged £30 with the highlight being the Ferguson TE20.

"It has been a pleasure working with Alf’s family on both sales. They have been very supportive and understanding of how auctions work and we have been happy to provide a full service to the family."