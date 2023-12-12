The manifesto leads with new research which demonstrates how much British food and farming matters to voters in the run up to the general election, with strong appetite for greater government support to boost home-grown food production.

The call is being led by NFU President Minette Batters and has been echoed by farmer and NFU regional chair David Brookes, who represents farmers in Shropshire.

The research showed 84 per cent think food production targets are either as important or more important than environmental targets for farming.

In addition, 82 per cent say it would be a good idea for the government to set targets to increase British food production.

Other results said 66 per cent think that the parties’ plans on farming will be one of the issues that affects who they vote for at the next general election.

And 66 per cent think a commitment to a long-term plan for food and farming will be an important factor in who they vote for at the next election.

A key ask outlined within the manifesto calls on the next government to match the existing target-led ambitions for the environment and climate mitigation with similar ambitions for Britain’s food security, by also setting targets for food production.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “Food is something that connects us all – we cannot live without it.

“All our research shows that the British people really value our farmers and growers for the work they do day-in, day-out to feed the nation. Their support has been vital during the turbulence of the past few years with the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis and increasing periods of drought and flooding."

NFU regional board chair David Brookes said Shropshire shoppers valued home-grown, high quality, produce and he thanked them for their continued support.

He said: “We know people value what we do, not just to produce food but to also care for the countryside and environment.

“I would call on the next government to do more to support our family farms – all we want is a level playing field and a commitment on domestic production.

“Here in Shropshire, we have some excellent farming businesses who not only produce food but support our landscapes, underpin our economy and promote rural tourism and we are the bedrock of our local communities.

“Food and farming is the UK’s biggest manufacturing sector and our farms are fundamental to ensuring prosperity in the countryside and great quality food remains available for all of us in a turbulent world.

“We need to see clear targets to increase British food production and support our farms into the future.”