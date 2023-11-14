Farming family left 'devastated' after thieves struck as they slept

Last Tuesday night, Tracy and Ian Lewis Jones said their farm in Arddlin, near Sarnau, was targeted by thieves.

Tracy Lewis Jones said: "We were asleep in the house. They took our Ford Ranger, AMG A-Class Mercedes, Ivor Williams flat bed trailer, a John Deer Gator and all of our tools and equipment.

"It has devastated us, we are a hard working family."

She described the thieves as "scumbags" but praised the efforts of Dyfed Powys Police who are investigating the theft.

"What words can you say to describe the distress this act of theft brings to us as a family?" she said.

"It is not just the theft but also the months afterwards where we have to adapt our lives.

"I have two teenage children who have found this particularly difficult to understand and comprehend that someone would do this to us.

"The police have been exceptional with the support given on the day and the days afterwards and we thank them for their support."

She added that other farmers and neighbours should "make it as awkward as possible" for thieves.

"It's all about causing them time which they don't have when committing this atrocious act," she said.

"Our lives and attitude have certainly been changed forever."

She added that the family will now be upgrading their security systems.

Dfyed Powys Police have been contacted for comment, but anyone with information is urged to call 101.