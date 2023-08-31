Shropshire Farming Talk: Class Q: New opportunities

Graham Clark

This is because planning policy requires new housing to be located in ‘sustainable locations’, such as towns or designated villages where there are shops, schools, village halls etc. available to support the housing.

However, there are some exceptions which can provide an opportunity to secure that dream rural home. This includes Class Q barn conversions.

Class Q is available throughout England and allows the conversion of agricultural buildings to a maximum of five dwellings per farm holding using permitted development rights. The building must be structurally sound and capable of conversion and the works must remain within the envelope of the existing building. The new dwelling can be up 465 sq.m. in size, which would include any upper floors or gallery levels. There are a number of other technical requirements which must be adhered to, but the scrutiny for a Class Q is simpler than a planning application.

To support the delivery of rural homes, the Government has announced some potential changes to Class Q policy. These changes, which are currently out for consultation, would allow up to ten dwellings per holding, would increase the floorspace to 1000 sq.m. and would set a new maximum floorspace limit of 100 or 150 sq.m. per home. It would also allow rear extensions and would extend Class Q to non-agricultural buildings in the countryside, such as stables and storage facilities.

Buildings would no longer have to be located on an agricultural holding. The Government is also seeking views on whether to extend Class Q rights to National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in which they are presently not allowed.

These proposed changes will create many more opportunities to convert agricultural and rural buildings to residential use, helping to deliver much sought-after rural housing and homes in idyllic countryside settings. That said, even under the present rules, many farms will have appropriate buildings which could be unlocked to provide homes for families or income through sale or rent.

The qualifying rules for Class Q can be rather tricky and expert advice should always be sought before proceeding.

For more, email me at graham.clark@berrys.uk.com