Shropshire Farming Talk: Meaningful campaigns to educate consumers

Carrie McDermid

Many will be familiar with some of our campaigns such as We Eat Balanced and Great British Beef Week, but this summer we have something a little different.

AHDB recently teamed up with former England footballer Anita Asante for Eat Like a Lioness (#eatlikealioness).

With the help of specialist body artist Kate Monroe, Anita transformed into a real-life lioness for the campaign, which aims to address the restrictive diets observed by many teenage girls.

Research shows that 35 per cent of girls now play football with many inspired to start by the current women’s England football team. However, 53 per cent of teenage girls told AHDB they restrict what they eat, while 44 per cent have experienced tiredness and a lack of energy in the last year.

Twenty-nine per cent even say they have cut back on dairy or red meat in the last year, with many wrongly believing it’s not good for their health or will make them put on weight. A further 26% have been diagnosed with, or suspect they have, either a Vitamin B12 or iron deficiency.

As former performance nutritionist for England’s women’s team Dr James Morehen said: “Young athletes, especially girls, require proper nourishment to meet the demands of a physically active lifestyle. Often overlooked, lean red meat and dairy are the main source of a range of vitamins and minerals that contribute to good health, including nutrients that can be more difficult to get from a plant-based diet, such as calcium, iron, high-quality protein and vitamin B12.”

With more girls taking part in sport than ever before, our future sporting stars will require foods rich in these nutrients to ensure their bodies are fuelled to satisfy the physical demands of sport. Some of the benefits of a healthy, balanced diet containing red meat and dairy, which are naturally high in protein, potassium and B12 among other vitamins, include helping beat tiredness, staying strong, supporting mental function and fuelling your muscles.

Anita herself reaffirmed this by commenting that: “Without ample fuel before a big game, I wouldn’t stand a chance at performing optimally on the pitch – both physically and mentally. The night before a big match I’d usually eat something with proteins and carbs for energy – such as Spaghetti Bolognese with lean beef mince, in fact it became a bit of a ritual for me. Eating a balanced diet is critical in sport.”

Encouraging the consumption of lean meat and dairy products, while also incorporating plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, is the best way for athletes and non-athletes alike to maintain a balanced and sustainable diet.

In other news, Love Lamb Week (LLW) will return for 2023, September 1-7, to promote UK lamb. AHDB is teaming up with popular farming influencers (to be announced) on social media to share ‘Shepherds and their Pies’, with their personal take on the classic dish.

LLW aims to highlight to consumers the advantages of the UK climate, with its rainfall and lush grass, making it the ideal place to produce naturally delicious lamb.

Promoting UK lamb during LLW will be farmer influencers who will showcase the natural landscape and sustainability credentials of their own sheep farms as well as cooking up their favourite shepherd's pie recipe. The 'Shepherds and their Pies' social campaign will feature modern, creative takes on the traditional shepherd's pie, focusing on the value, versatility, and tastiness of lamb mince.

Major retailers will be promoting LLW on their websites and consumers will find on-pack stickers in store on mince, lamb chops, shoulder joints, and meatballs.

The industry-wide initiative is supported by AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in Northern Ireland, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), as well as the National Sheep Association (NSA), NFU, NFU Scotland, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and Red Tractor.

​The campaign aims to encourage producers, farmers, and butchers alike to sing the praises of UK lamb, and to reassure consumers, during a time when food prices are rising, that lamb mince can be a tasty, good value and easy-to-use ingredient in their family meals.

To support the campaign and share photos, top cooking tips and recipe ideas, head to the Love Lamb Instagram @lovelambuk, Facebook @LoveLambWeek and Twitter @LoveLambWeek accounts to find out more, and look out for the hashtags #LLW2023 and #ShepherdsandtheirPies.

You can also get involved by visiting ahdb.org.uk/lovelambweek for downloadable social assets and free-of-charge marketing materials such as children's activity sheets, recipe leaflets and farmgate banners (while stocks last).