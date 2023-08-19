Farmers 'being unfairly blamed' after River Wye’s status is downgraded

The River Wye. Image by Krisztina Papp from Pixabay.

The Welsh Government has responded by putting a hold on all new chicken farm developments in Mid Wales.

NFU Cymru has described the move as a "knee-jerk reaction" which does not have a scientific basis.

UK government body Natural England downgraded the river's status from unfavourable and improving in May.

In its own assessment, Natural Resources Wales also raised concerns about pollution from poultry farming.

About 24 million chickens, a quarter of UK poultry production, are raised in the river's catchment area, which covers both sides of the border between Wales and England.

Some farmers use the resulting chicken manure as a fertilizer to feed the soil and grow crops on their land.

However, a study by Lancaster University suggests up to 70 per cent of the phosphate load in the River Wye originates from agriculture.

Aled Jones, president of NFU Cymru, said stopping production "is not the method for addressing these issues", but said he understands the need to improve the Wye's water quality.

"I have a huge respect for maintaining the water quality but I can't get away from the legacy impact of things undertaken 50 years ago. We've got to address the methods of production."

NFU Cymru say that modern farming techniques are not harming the river.

"Farmers are making very good use of the nutrients and demonstrating they are harnessing science and maintaining food availability," Mr Jones said.

In a statement, Natural Resources Wales acknowledged significant challenges remained.

It said the organisation was working within the resources and legal powers it had to tackle pollution.