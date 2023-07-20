Harper Adams in £1m collaboration for insect farm project

Harper Adams

The team has linked up with agri-tech company Flybox as part of a £1 million collaboration.

The project has been co-funded with £762,194 coming from Innovate UK and DEFRA through the Farming Futures Research and Development (R&D) Fund.

The partners will aim to tackle climate change, land overuse and food waste by using insects as a sustainable source of protein on commercial farms.

A number of Harper Adams academics across the University’s Agriculture and Environment, Engineering and Food, Land and Agribusiness Management departments will be working on the project.

Principal Investigator Dr Jane Eastham said: “This is a hugely exciting project, building upon the success of our commercial partner in Africa while drawing upon the multi-disciplinary expertise of academics at Harper Adams. As the project progresses, we expect that it will not only provide valuable insights commercially, but will also widen our knowledge of alternative protein sources, their development and application."

Insect farming boasts vast potential to reduce land and water use as well as address long-term food insecurity by reducing our reliance on unsustainable protein sources. However, in the UK insect protein uptake is limited to specific industries, with farmers still waiting to reap the benefits it holds.

With new funding for a 360 Farm, the project will seek to integrate seamlessly onto commercial poultry farms with a sustainable animal feed protein source.

Each stage in the insect farming process has its own bespoke, prefabricated component. Combined, they create a low-CAPEX system that would allow farms to produce their own insect protein for use in feed.

The modular insect farm is designed to offer a scalable, sustainable farming solution, applicable to any player in the food industry. It enables such players to purchase insect breeding, nursery, growing, waste management and product processing solutions separately, or combined into a made-to-order insect farm.