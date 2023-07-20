Farmers in running for prestigious award at Royal Welsh Show

Cattle in the show ring at the Royal Welsh Show.

The Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award from the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS), which this year focuses on an Net Zero ambition within their farming business, will be presented at the Royal Welsh Show in Builth Wells on Monday.

The shortlisted finalists are Edward Vaughan of Sychtyn, Llanerfyl, near Llanfair Caereinion and Ben Williams of Greenway Farm, Llanhamlach, Brecon are up against Dylan Jones of Castellior, Anglesey.

Sir Bryner Jones helped shape the direction of the RWAS for 50 years, was Agricultural Commissioner for Wales and subsequently became Welsh Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture. He was Royal Welsh Show president in 1954, the RWAS’ Golden Jubilee year.

Since 1957 the award has been made annually to someone from a different area of the farming industry who has reached the highest level of achievement in the chosen sector. The Net Zero ambition is RWAS’ desire to leave the world a better place.

“We had the privilege of visiting eight outstanding businesses throughout Wales,” said the judges Tom Allison, RWAS board member and Alex Lockton, RenewEV.

“Many of this year's entries demonstrated a clear understanding of the commercial and carbon economics of their farm, a circular approach to self-sufficiency and a clear objective in leaving a sustainable legacy for their family.