Bridgnorth farmer Phil honoured with award by brewing company

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 20/06/2023 - Molson Coors Beverage Company has celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its Growers Group by awarding its 2023 Grower of the Year Award to third generation Shropshire farmer, Phil Preece - pictured here at Red Lion Farm near Bridgnorth.

Molson Coors Beverage Company celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its Growers Group by honouring third generation Shropshire farmer Phil Preece.

The Grower of the Year award recognised Phil for excelling at consistently producing high-quality British malting barley as well as for his proactive engagement as a member of the Molson Coors Growers Group and for adopting more sustainable farming practices.

Growers like Phil are implementing measures to try and increase biodiversity on farm using cover crops, hedgerows, and field margining to provide spaces for local wildlife to thrive while improving soil health, alongside seeking to enhance water pollution preventions by integrating biofilters, settlement ponds and precision watering techniques.

“Winning this award is a special achievement for all of us at the farm," he said. "The valued relationship we’ve built with Molson Coors and the tools, information and support we’ve received through the Growers Group and our Frontier Agronomist David Allison, has been essential in helping us deal with the recent economic challenges faced by our industry.”

Phil and his family operate a 280-hectare all-arable farming business, which during 2022 produced over 406 tonnes of malting barley exclusively for Molson Coors’ brewing operations – adding to the 47,000 tonnes supplied annually by members of the Growers Group.

Phil is an original member of the group which was established in 2008 and has grown to 148 farmers across the UK.

Kristy Smith, Category Lead for Brewing Materials at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “Phil has been a consistent and valued grower of great quality malting barley since the very beginning of the group, now celebrating its 15-year anniversary.

"He not only delivers good quality barley year on year, but he is an active and valued member of the group, he thoroughly deserves to take home the Grower of the Year Award.