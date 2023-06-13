Friends of young farmer who died aged 26 raise £8,600 for charity at his funeral

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR 12/06/202 Tractor to deliver donation to the Hamar Centre. Pictured, Sue and Dave Roberts lost their 26-year-old son Will from a brain tumour in January and representative from Brain Tumour Support and Di Evanson - Willâs Cancer Nurse Specialist. Pictured left, Emily Hackworthy,Di Evanson,Dave and Sue Roberts,Helen Knight and Natlaie Brinsford..

Will "Choc" Roberts was just 26 when he died at home at Pennant Farm near Gobowen in north Shropshire, surrounded by his close-knit family, on December 12 last year.

Will 'Choc' Roberts with his ploughing trophies Picture: Whittington & Oswestry Young Farmers' Club

And on Monday Will's family took his tractor to the Hamar Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to meet staff. The money has been evenly split between the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal and Brain Tumour Support.

They also had a chance to be reunited with Di Evanson, Will’s cancer nurse specialist who helped the young man in his fight. He had been first diagnosed in April 2016 after he collapsed at a young farmers' event.

A service of thanksgiving at St John the Baptist Parish Church, Whittington on January 20 was attended by 700 people including from the young farmers community in Shropshire. A wake involving 400 at Park Hall followed.

Will's dad, Dave Roberts, said: "We have been very comforted by the support we have had since Will died.

"On the funeral procession from Pennant Farm, at Rhosygadfa there were a minimum of 30 tractors showing their respect on the road and on every bridge. There was a tractor escort to the crematorium."

A massive £8,300 was raised just at his funeral and thanksgiving. The ladies who ran the bar at Will's wake have since donated all £300 of their wages.

"We were very touched by that," said Dave.

"Will was a very popular young farmer. He had two strong interests, the young farmers and Formula 1. He was the chair of the Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers Club.

"Will was remembered at this year's Shropshire County Show where his tractor was used to pull the Whittington and Oswestry - WOZ - float."

The float was dedicated to Will's memory and had a mock-up Formula 1 car attached to the front.

Dave said that Will had proved himself to be a good ploughman and had won cups at a big event at Cruckton.

Dave said: "Last year Will had a scan that showed an abnormality, it was a very different kind of tumour. It was a very aggressive cancer that was inoperable.

"He was still mobile and despite the loss of his sight at the end of October into November he went to a young farmers' bonfire at our place. He wanted to be there. He collapsed on November 13 and passed away four weeks later.

"He never had anything wrong beforehand," said Dave. "I don't think there are messages I can give to other people. It just came out of the blue."

Will was an only child for Dave and Sue.

Sue said the two causes that have received the money are "two wonderful charities which are close to our hearts."

She said Will fought a very brave battle against a rare brain tumour.

She added: "He lived life to the full and loved the farming life."

He had been delighted to use his renovated tractor to pull his YFC branch's Flintstones float at the county show in 2022.

And he was "escorted on his final journey by 30 tractors along the route."

"He was a very popular and well-loved young man," she said. "This is a wonderful amount of money to be raised in memory of Will."