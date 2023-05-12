Hundreds of farmers to visit the UK’s largest Full-Blood Wagyu herd in Shropshire

Hundreds of farmers will attended the event

They will hear from Warrendale Wagyu and Newport-based Wynford Wagyu at the two-day event which starts on Wednesday in Telford.

The event will also see the farmers attend the UK’s largest Full-Blood Wagyu herd which is found in Shropshire.

Delegates will travel from the Telford conference space on Thursday to visit Wynford Wagyu.

It has a 400-strong genetically elite herd at its farm in nearby Newport. It has worked with the top Wagyu breeders around the world to develop its offering and invests in pioneering world-class genetics.

Prior to the visit, the event will be kicked off with an overview of the current UK Wagyu supply chain including talks from genetic pioneers Genus on calf health and Waitrose supplier, Dovecote Park, on data and technology.

A look at the premium beef and Wagyu market from a retailer’s perspective will then be given by Aldi.

The second session of day one will future gaze on the global Wagyu market and be led by Dr Matt McDonagh the CEO of the Australian Wagyu Association and Angela Tant, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Red Tractor.

Tom Richardson at Warrendale Wagyu said: “Our annual conference allows farmers and those in the beef industry to be part of the vision for both the UK and global Wagyu market. The significance of this breed and the continuing rise in popularity of British Wagyu makes it such an exciting industry to be a part of.”

The first day of the conference will end with an overview of Wagyu fullblood genetics before an evening of dinner and entertainment. The after-dinner speech will be from former England and Lions rugby player and co-owner of Gaucho Restaurants, Simon Shaw.

Tom added: “For those involved or interested in being involved in the UK Wagyu market there are a few places remaining so we encourage people to come along and hear more about the industry. We already work with over 500 forward-thinking farmers across the UK, which has grown exponentially over the last few years, and we’re always looking for further partnerships as British Wagyu shows no signs of slowing down.”

The full Conference programme can be found here and those interested in attending can contact ella@warrendale-wagyu.co.uk or call 01759 361254.