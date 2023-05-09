Shropshire Farming Talk: Dog training tips to help protect livestock

Adem Fehmi

It is important to remember that dogs have a ‘chase’ instinct and, if this is not managed appropriately by you as their owner, this can be at minimum distressing for the animal being chased and, at worst, cause physical harm and even death.

For pregnant animals like ewes, the stress caused by being chased by a dog can even cause them to miscarry.

Don’t forget that it’s not just the other animals that can get hurt, your dog is also at risk of being injured or killed in an altercation with another animal.

Always keep your dog on a lead around livestock. This is especially important if you are unsure as to how your dog will react to other animals.

You could choose to use a longline so that your dog has more freedom but you still have control over your dog if necessary.

Make sure you have your dog’s focus on a nutritious and tasty treat or on a favourite toy when walking in areas that livestock may be present

Make sure you have trained your dog appropriately. Obedience commands such as ‘come’, ‘heel’ and the ‘emergency stop’ can be really useful to keeping both your dog and other animals safe from one another.

It is important that your dog is able to respond to these commands even when faced with distractions.

Before walking in close proximity to livestock, it is best to check your dog’s reaction at distance first. Move closer over time, working at your dog’s pace and rewarding calm and non-reactive behaviour with praise and a tasty treat. This may take some time.

It is a good idea to get your dog used to being around such animals from a young age, but it is never too late to start.

Think FOR the livestock. By this I mean think about their needs and how they may feel about your actions. Avoid walking through or between cattle or sheep, especially when they have young. This might mean you have to walk the long way round.

You should also avoid ‘cornering’ livestock as this can make them feel threatened and induce stress. Always give them a space to move into or an exit route.

Always make sure you stick to designated footpaths and close gates behind you. The countryside is not a ‘free for all’ and it’s important to understand and know the areas you are walking in.

If you’re ever in the unfortunate position of being charged at by livestock then it is best to let your dog loose so that you can all move more freely and hopefully get out of the way. But let’s hope none of us ever have to make this decision!

Hopefully these tips help make your country walks easier and safer for you, your dog and the local livestock.