Purpose-built fish farm near Market Drayton is available to buy

Parsons Pool Fishery

Parsons Pools Fisheries, described as 'a purpose-built fish farm which has been selling and rearing coarse fish for 30 years' is located to the south of the village of Almington, off Tyrley Road and lies adjacent to the Coal Brook, which is a tributary of the river Tern.

It is being marketed by Jackson Property, Preston On Severn, with a guide price of £385,000, and they said: "The spring-fed pools are stocked with a wide range of coarse fish including mirror and common carp, crucian carp, tench, roach and bream. It has been run as part of a family business and offers a wide range of uses."

The property is based over 11.32 acres, which includes a total of 16 ponds and level grazing paddocks and land is stock proof fenced with security gates at the road access.

Jackson Property add: "The site has planning permission to erect a three-bed dwelling.

"A material commencement has been made on this building and acknowledged by the Council. Therefore, the planning permission does not have a termination date."