Young farmers reach new heights in fundraiser challenge

The group of young farmers have raised almost £6,000

16 members of Brown Clee Young Farmers undertook the demanding National Three Peaks Challenge over the weekend, travelling the length of the country to raise money for good causes.

The challenge sees eager trekkers attempt to climb the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales in one mammoth mission, scaling the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales.

Starting at 9.30am in Scotland, the group started the ascent of Britain's highest peak, Ben Nevis. Five hours later, the group were back on the road, travelling to Scafell Pike in Cumbria.

Less than 12 hours after their journey began, at 8.30pm, they began their climb of the 978m mountain in the dark, with a helping hand from their northern counterparts.

Club chairman and group leader, Dan Link said: "The dark was a challenge but luckily we had a contact with Cumbria Young Farmers and one of their lads helped guide the way, helping us navigate and we're very grateful for it."

By midnight, the group had descended England's highest mountain, and set off for Wales.

Before the sun had risen, they began their final ascent of Snowdon at 4.40am, joined by friends and family to give the group a final push.

Dan said: “It was tough at times, but that was the whole point of the challenge.

“The team came together and the support we received at Snowdon from friends and family really gave us a final push, ensuring we completed the challenge in 24 hours.

“We were blown away by the amount of support we received."

With just 15 minutes to go before the 24 hour deadline, the group made it to the bottom of the mountain.

Dan added: "Everyone is glad it's over, but I think everyone really enjoyed it. It's a very good achievement."

The group have so far raised almost £6,000 for four charities, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Midlands Air Ambulance, Severn Hospice and Shropshire Rural Support.