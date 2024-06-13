NFU Cymru members can quiz parliamentary candidates

The event will be held jointly with Brecon & Radnor YFC and FUW and take place at the NFU Cymru office, Royal Welsh Show Ground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 26 at 7pm, members will get the chance to hear from the Brecon & Radnor General Election candidates about their policies surrounding agriculture.

Brecon & Radnor NFU Cymru County Chairman, Rob Powell, said: “I look forward to welcoming our political party candidates for the area along to our hustings. With the ever-changing political climate, it will be great to hear from them about how they plan to represent the people of Brecon & Radnor should they get elected in July. The meeting is open to all NFU Cymru members so please come along and hear what they have to say.”