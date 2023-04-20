Bradford Estates transforms field into orchard to drive wildlife renewal

Apple trees have been planted on the Bradford Estates land at Crackley Bank, Sherrifhales.

The land at Crackley Bank, Sherrifhales, was traditionally used for arable farming but has been changed under an innovative agroforestry project led by landed estates business Bradford Estates.

It has been planted with apples trees as part of a scheme which Bradford Farming, the 4,500 acre in-hand farming business on the estates, hopes will be an exemplar for other landowners.

Agroforestry, which sees fruit trees planted deliberately in alternate rows alongside other agricultural uses such as livestock grazing or arable cropping, is encouraged by the Government as it enhances the environment and provides business resilience due to its two sources of income.

Where previously there was a single crop of barley, Bradford Farming plan designed tree planting to grow apples for juice, which in the future will be sold in the local area. Livestock will be grazed on the land, whilst it is hoped that birds and insects will be attracted by the creation of orchard and pasture habitats.

Alex Pearson, a third year BSc environmental land management student at Harper Adams University, near Newport, has worked on the project as part of his placement year with Bradford Estates.

He said: “It has been great to see the landscape adapted from being conventional arable farmland to sustainable use.

“The land’s sloping topography is better suited to pasture and orchards which will in turn mitigate localised flooding and prevent soil erosion. We hope it will be an exemplar scheme to encourage other landowners to follow suit.

“By increasing new habitats, we will encourage native species to return to the area and thrive, whilst also creating new sustainable, commercial opportunities for Bradford Farming. The project has been the part of my placement where I have gained the most experience so far as I have worked with a range of partners as well as been presented with problem solving situations as the programme progressed.”

The project has received funding from Shropshire Council through its Trees Outside Woodlands scheme and from the Network Rail National Community Tree Planting Programme, both of which were supported by national charity the Tree Council.

Through a long term vision based around a 100-year plan, Bradford Estates are driven by the principle of looking after tomorrow, through using responsible and sustainable practices.