Important grant application deadlines coming up for Shropshire farmers

Therese include the Hedgerow Creation Theme.

Small Grants – Environment is a programme of capital works available to farming businesses across Wales to carry out projects that will help to improve and maintain traditional landscape features, improving biodiversity, sequestering carbon and provide habitat linkages for pollinating insects.

The Hedgerow Creation Theme offers capital works which have been chosen to deliver the Welsh Government’s ambitions to provide multiple benefits for environmental outcomes. Up to £7,500 of funding is available and the deadline for applications is February 17.

The funding supports hedgerow creation (£4.50/m) in the following locations: Along existing field boundaries; within fields to establish new boundaries; on hedge banks; plant gaps within existing hedgerows. Supportive fencing available at £5.56/m.

In addition, there is the Small Grants – Efficiency scheme which will close on February 24.

This is a capital scheme designed to help farmers in Wales to improve the technical, financial and environmental performance of their farm businesses. The objectives are to increase on-farm investment, increase technical performance, increase on-farm production efficiencies, increase on-farm resource efficiencies and enhance the use of technology to improve management decisions. The Small Grants – Efficiency scheme supports capital investments in equipment and technology that have been pre-identified as offering clear and quantifiable benefits to your farm business. The capital items have been specified, along with a referenced cost for each item.

Between £1,000 and £12,000 grant are available (40% of the standard cost). The list of eligible items include: Mobile and fixed handling systems, Weighing equipment, Cattle crush, Heat detection systems, EID devices; Livestock meter (for grain), dribble bar, feed bin, fuel tanks, livestock cameras, Slurry store covers.

For further information, call 01938 554499, Oswestry: 01691 655334, Llanidloes: 01686 449222 or visit our website: www.rogerparry.net