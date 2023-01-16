Farm machinery up for auction at event in Welshpool

Some of the tractors and farm machinery that will be sold at Buttington Old Hall, Buttington on Friday.

The regional livestock and machinery auctioneers already have nine farm dispersal sales booked in the first five months of the year across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The farm machinery dispersal auctions begin on Friday at Buttington Old Hall, Buttington, near Welshpool for the executors of the late Mr R. Pryce Jones.

This machinery was in daily use prior to the dairy herd being dispersed last October.

The lots include four John Deere and New Holland tractors, a 2015 New Holland LM6.28 Telehandler, a Dieci 26.6 DED ALUS loader, a 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI, a 2019 Polaris Diesel Ranger, a Plant-mec 320 Sawdust Dispenser, a Hi Spec 2300 vacuum tanker, a 147 Kuhn Euromix 1 feeder wagon, a Bailey twin axle tipping trailer, two Ifor Williams stock trailers and a Kuhn Primor 2060M bale chopper.

Livestock, arable and potato equipment will be sold on behalf of Mr D. J. Digwood at New Buildings Farm, Morville, Bridgnorth on Saturday, February 4, while a dispersal of 84 in-calf suckler cows is being organused for F. J. Owens and Co, of Llettygynfach, Forden at Welshpool Market on Friday, February 10, jointly with MMP.

Other farm dispersal sales are being organised for Mr R. F. Fairbanks at Bank Farm, Bulthy on Saturday, February 11, for Mr H. Sainsbury at Crowgreaves Farm, Bridgnorth on Friday, February 17, for Mr J. W. Holland, Decoy Farm, Oswestry on Saturday, March 15, for Mr J. Wilkinson, Dyffryn, Meifod on Saturday, April 15 and for Mr S. Milner at Woodside Farm , Shifnal on Saturday, April 21.

Halls has also reserved Saturday, May 20 for a large Shropshire machinery sale.

Halls’ senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond revealed that the company also has a number of large dairy dispersals planned in the coming months, capitalising on the fantastic trade for quality dairy cattle at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Also booked in at the auction centre for the coming months are pedigree beef cattle society sales for British Blues and British Blonde d'Aquitaines on March 4, Herefords on April 8 and South Devons on May 13.