Farmers to get first look at new John Deere combines at Cereals 2024

The event takes place from June 11-12 at Bygrave Woods, Hertfordshire and John Deere’s Tactical Marketing Manager, Chris Wiltshire, said: “It has been a busy six months of product launches and updates so we’re really keen to show farmers these machines and their technology up close."

“We’ve also got a couple of surprises in store which visitors will have to wait until the event to find out about, so there are plenty of reasons to come to the John Deere stand this at this year’s show.”

Four new models are now available to arable farmers from the 449hp S7 700 up to the range-topping 617hp S790.

The 75t per hour machines sit between the smaller T Series and John Deere’s largest X9 Series models.