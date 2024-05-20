Shropshire Farming Talk with Agri Advisor

The main headlines for our Wills, Tax and Trusts team were in relation to Agricultural Property Relief and the tax treatment of Furnished Holiday Lettings.

APR provides relief from Inheritance Tax on agricultural land and property. This is a significant relief for farmers and landowners, which gives some certainty for the continuity of farming business through the generations by protecting agricultural assets from costly inheritance tax charges.

Land must be used for ‘agricultural purposes’ to qualify for APR, and as more land is managed under environmental schemes, how this land would be treated for Inheritance Tax purposes was increasingly becoming a concern.

The Government have taken note of this uncertainty, and clarified the position by confirming that from April 6, 2025 land managed under environmental schemes may qualify for APR.

The land must have been in a relevant scheme on or after April 6 2024, and must have been agricultural land for at least two years prior to being entered into any scheme in order to qualify.

The environmental schemes must be administered by the UK government, Devolved Administrations, public bodies, local authorities or approved responsible bodies. This means that land entered into schemes or agreements with private organisations will not be eligible for APR unless they can satisfy the test for the relief based on the land being used for ‘agricultural purposes’.

The relief will still apply if the land continues to be managed in the same way even if it is subsequently removed from the scheme or if the scheme ends. In practice, this means that both land in existing relevant schemes on or before March 6, 2024, and land entered into relevant schemes going forward may qualify if the land is transferred, either by way of a lifetime gift or on death, after April 6, 2025.

How could this affect me?

If you have land which is in an environmental scheme and you have gifted it, or intend to do so during your lifetime, APR may be available on any gift of that land on or after April 6, 2025.

For those who are considering entering your land into an environmental scheme, but are concerned about the impact on the Inheritance Tax Position of your estate, this will be relevant to your decision.

Furnished holiday Lets: Furnished Holiday Lets (FHLs) are currently treated favourably in relation to their tax treatment. During the recent Spring Budget, the Chancellor announced that the treatment of FHLs will be brought in line with other ‘investment’ properties such as long-term rental properties. From April 6, 2025 the way mortgage interest payments are treated will change, and the Capital Gain Tax reliefs available on the sale of FHLs will be abolished.

How could this affect you? If you own any FHLs these changes may affect both your current position and future plans, so you should review how this will impact you. If you are considering gifting or selling a FHL you may also wish to review the timing of this and take action before April 6, 2025 when the regime will change.

If you would like advice in connection with your estate and succession planning, please contact the Wills, Tax and Trust team at Agri Advisor on 01938 536 405 or advisor@agriadivsor.co.uk.

by Eve Shrimpton, Trainee Solicitor