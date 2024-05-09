KUHN has targeted cultivations focus for Groundswell 2024

The machinery will be a main feature on its stand at Groundswell, which takes place at Lannock Manor Farm, Hertfordshire, from June 26-27.

The Striger only works soil in precise narrow bands to match seed placement, leaving the rest of the field undisturbed, which not only saves fuel but improves the structure of the field.

Edd Fanshawe, KUHN’s arable and connected services product specialist, said Groundswell is a key show for a growing market.