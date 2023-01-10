Shropshire Farming Talk: RABI is here to offer the support you need

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Christine Downes.

A phone call to the farming support group RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).

The call was the start of confidential help to the young man.

“We’ve had another bad TB test, with 13 cattle confirmed as reactors. We’ve had to keep so many stock, and now running out of fodder and space. I feel dreadful”.

As the words came tumbling out, the relief was evident, to speak to some one who understood and cared.

RABI is the oldest farming charity, able to help working farmers, farmworkers and farming families with financial, practical and emotional support.

Although the charity does not pay business bills the professional Regional Support Manager will enable the young man to plan a way forward.

It can help with partner organisations to make a positive change, by face-to face meetings or continuing phone calls until the crisis and despair is eased.

RABI is always there with a free, 24/7 helpline, 0800 188 4444.

During the winter months of short days, mud, little sunshine, worrying bills, trying to plan for future, wet weather, not seeing friends, life can seem difficult. Talking to family, a friend, a neighbour who you meet occasionally, is good for us all.

The Shropshire RABI committee, with the wonderful guidance of regional manager Kate Jones is grateful for the generosity of YFC clubs, businesses, and individuals for their continued donations.

On Friday, January 27, the quiz night will be held at Hadnall Village Hall, with a two-course meal served at 7pm, £15 pp (teams of four).Call quiz master Mervin Mullard on 07866 271563 to book. Looking further ahead, the NFU County Chairman’s Lunch will be at Minsterley on May 14.

Raising awareness of RABI and fundraising is part of a volunteers role.

“Being able to support a charity that helps those in the rural sector in so many different ways is a great experience and I would encourage anyone, whatever their background, to get involved,” said a volunteer recently.

If you would like more information, please contact Kate Jones on 07876 492839 or kate.jones@rabi.org.uk

The High Sherriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham, held a Volunteers Afternoon Tea at Willey Park, Broseley in October, and Chairman Andy Clough and his wife Debbie joined the 450 in attendance.

There are 300,000 people in Shropshire and around 90,000 volunteers, providing an important contribution to the local economy.