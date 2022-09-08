Notification Settings

Harvest yields ranging from fantastic to mediocre

Published:

We all enjoyed a record Minsterley Show last month and our stand was very busy.

David Roberts of G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd
As always it was a pleasure to see so many of you. Our MP, Daniel Kawczynski, popped in to see us and it was good to hear from him that he intends to challenge the Government over TB, a plague to us all.

Daniel told me that the Government spend £1 billion a year on TB, a huge figure which I am sure could be spent in better ways.

The grain markets have been volatile again with the overall trend being down. Fertiliser looks like it is going up as more and more factories either shut down or go to reduced production capacity. Protected urea is the star buy and needs buying now.

Harvest has finished in record time with yields ranging from fantastic to mediocre but that is to be expected in a drought. As always we are more than pleased to talk about the markets so please give one of us a ring.

