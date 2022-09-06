Ukraine, grain and unprecedented drought: The extreme challenges of British farming

Keith Fowles, owner of KLF Insurance Brokers

The war in Ukraine has raised the prices of fuel and fertiliser, both essential inputs for farming and though a fragile deal on some grain shipments has been reached with Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President, that should enable at least some of Ukraine’s harvests to reach world markets, there is no doubt that food prices and food security are being seriously challenged.

Harvests of other crops, including onions, sugar beet, apples and hops, are forecast to fall by between 10 per cent and 50 per cent according to reports from the Environmental Agency. As much as half of this summer’s potato crop is set to fail.

Livestock are running out of grass and winter forage stock is not what it should be because of the extreme conditions. When will it rain?

For five years now I have regularly contributed to this column and acknowledge the challenges faced in agriculture and by farmers.

I always hope, as I write, that the risks, extreme and volatile weather and legislation will take a turn which makes farming less exposed and compromised but the turbulence rarely subsides.

Thankfully, our resilient and determined farming communities continue to produce high quality British food to world-class standards and for that we should all be eternally grateful.

It’s not long now until Harvest Festival, think of and thank our humble farmers who feed our nation despite all the challenges they face year in and year out.