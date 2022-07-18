Planning key based on first cut results to ensure quality silage this winter

Lientjie Colahan, sales and technical support at Lallemand Animal Nutrition

The latest Trouw Nutrition data indicates that on average, first cuts have been relatively ordinary this year. Crude protein (CP) is slightly higher this year at 15.3 per cent dry matter (DM) whereas metabolisable energy (ME) is down at 11.4 MJ/kg DM. The fibre content has been reported as the most notable difference, averaging 46.1 per cent DM compared to 41.8 per cent DM for 2021 first cuts.

While these results present the general picture, there is a significant range in first cut results this year, so it’s important to plan the remainder of the silage season according to what’s in your own clamp.

The weather window to take first-cut silage at the optimum time was very limited. As a result, some farmers have made excellent quality silage whereas others were at the mercy of the weather and quality has taken a hit.

While regional variation is always anticipated, this year, there has been a lot of variation in first cut silage quality even at a local level.

In Scotland for example, a farmer following the Opticut silage system has managed to produce a high quality, highly digestible first cut, achieving 17.9 per cent protein, an ME of 12.1 MJ/kg DM and an neutral detergent fibre (NDF) of 41.8 per cent. By contrast, a farmer within the same region that narrowly missed the early weather window and had to cut later, has produced a far inferior first cut, analysing at 13.7 per cent protein, 10.5 ME and 51.1 per cent NDF.

The impact of this on ration options come winter is significant, with much less flexibility to formulate least cost diets, so careful planning for the remainder of the silage season is key.

NDF levels are not generally a problem with young first cut silages, but once it tips 48 per cent, as may be the case for many this year, the high lignin value will reduce digestibility and lower dry matter intakes.

In this situation, producers would benefit from considering strategies to get the most out of the available fibre. This could include adding a rumen specific live yeast to the ration.

Another scenario is where farmers have been forced to take first-cuts in damp weather conditions.

Due to the narrow weather window, we’ve seen several analysis results showing the production of low dry matter, acidic silages. This obviously isn’t ideal, and in this situation, you’d naturally look to produce a higher DM silage to mix in with first cut to balance the overall ration.

While you can not influence the quality of silage already in the clamp, there is still plenty of opportunity to make good quality silage this season.

Incremental improvements in the quality of silage available makes a huge difference and will help in offsetting winter purchased feed costs. This can be achieved by good planning and management, as well as the use of a crop and condition specific inoculant.

Generally speaking, the three highest quality cuts are the first, second and third. But, by continuing to follow the Opticut system beyond third cut, including regular pre-cut testing, farmers can still produce high quality fourth cut with a potential ME of 11.5 MJ/kg DM.