Show cup launched in memory of Shropshire farmer

Hannah and Graham on their wedding day

The silverware will be presented to the winner of the dairy competition at Minsterley Show on August 20 along with a £1,000 prize – double that of many national agricultural shows. The money has been kindly donated by five businesses including Halls, Pontesbury Tractors, ND Challenor Livestock Services, Genus ABS, and Mick Gould, from Woodmarsh Holsteins, who is this year’s dairy judge.

Graham died suddenly in January aged just 42. He left behind his wife, Hannah, and two children, Olivia, six, and Giles, three.

He farmed at Plox Green, Minsterley, and was a keen supporter of the show, having exhibited animals there since childhood. Last summer, Olivia followed in his footsteps showing a calf for the first time.

“Graham was so proud,” said Hannah, who is donating the trophy as a legacy to her late husband.

“We don’t want Graham to be forgotten. He was so passionate about farming and encouraging youngsters and he loved the show. He really looked forward to seeing friends."

Graham had invested in state-of-the-art facilities and expanded to 300 autumn-calving cows at the 200-acre farm.

Hannah said he has left behind a fantastic legacy and for that reason, she has decided to continue farming alongside her mother-in-law Hazel.

“It’s hard but I must do it for Graham. He had worked tirelessly to get to where we were, and I know what he wanted to achieve in the future. I feel like I have a duty to carry on for the children.”

Hannah will be presenting the cup on the day, alongside the children, and hopes for a record number of cows as a special tribute to her husband.

Livestock and equine competition entries are open for the 2022 Minsterley Show.

Schedules and entries are available to view on the Minsterley Show website.