Farming talk: Succession planning should be priority for farmers

Sarah Baugh, partner and head of the agricultural and rural services team at FBC Manby Bowdler

If you’ve grown a sustainable agricultural business that you want to be carried on by or for future generations, succession planning should be at the top of your to-do list.

It is never too early to start having those conversations and it’s far better to plan with a clear mind than be forced into making decisions when a situation arises, whether that’s driven by a dispute or a tax issue, and emotions may be running high.

These discussions may be sensitive for everyone involved, but if you’ve spent your life working to develop your business, it will be a worthwhile exercise.

As lawyers, we will look at your business, how it is run, discuss your wishes and work with everyone to come up with a plan that will benefit all parties and provide the most tax effective solution.

As that wise man Benjamin Franklin also said: “Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”