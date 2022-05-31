Scholarship presentation sees £500k awarded to university students

Doris Taylor, head of development at Harper Adams University

This year was particularly special, as the presentation was returning to campus after the pandemic necessitated an online event in 2021. It was great to meet and thank sponsors – and to see the smiles on our scholars’ faces.

It is wonderful to be able to say that the university’s Development Trust has awarded 164 scholarships this year, totalling £500,000 and supporting 141 individual students.

The support offered through these scholarships can include funding to help with university fees, final year research, to help take part in conferences, and more.

Some scholarships are offered with paid work placements, and the industry experience these can provide is vital.

That’s because each scholarship offers our students not just financial support, but also opportunity – and it is great to see after each event how these awards help to shape their recipient’s future.

Our scholars go on to forge careers solving the challenges of sustainable food supply chains through a holistic approach, right across the industries we serve – where our alumni from food science, engineering, land and environmental management, animal sciences and welfare, and indeed business, all have their part to play.

It has been another challenging year both for students and for many of our industrial partners, as our vice-chancellor noted after the awards.

So I’d particularly like to thank – our sponsors – from individual sponsors and charitable trusts to our industry partners, my Development Trust colleagues, and those across the university, our chairman and board of trustees, and, of course our students who should be very proud of their achievement.

It has been a joy to see everyone together again – and watching how these scholarships transform not just our students, but also their future careers in industry, really is something I feel passionate about and it is very rewarding.